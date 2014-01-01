CHILD Magazines eParenting Survey

Calling all parents: what do you think kids are doing online and what supervision do we need to impose on their activities on social media? Fill out this... read more...

 

Child

What can you do to prepare your kids for jobs that don’t even exist yet?

Reasons why you should stop asking your child what they want to be when they grow up, and what parents can do to arm this generation with the skills for jobs that don’t even exist yet.

Child

Links between physiotherapy and scoliosis

Physiotherapy can be very effective in managing scoliosis, according to Margarita Gurevich, Senior Physiotherapist at Health Point Physiotherapy.

School

What we want most for our schools

We ask four Australians what they want most to better our schools.

Blog

Happy Easter Long Weekend!

Are you ready for Easter? Let's help you with your preparations with non-chocolate gift ideas, hot cross bun recipes and tips on how to take your donuts to the next level.

Magazine

Schools Out

Fun venues & ideas to delight, challenge and inspire kids over the Easter school holidays. Check out your nearest locations!

Family

#nomumalone - A New Way to Meet Other Mothers

You don’t have to wait for the hospital-organised mothers’ group anymore, thanks to Mush, the meet-up app from the UK that is now in Australia. Three Aussie mums talk about their Mush-lives.

Child

Kids Who Are Changing the World

A bold new educational paradigm is emerging that literally has the power to help students change the world.

Magazine

Family Foodie Mini Mag

Download your free Family Foodie Mini Mag

School

5 things that make this centre the most innovative supplementary education centre in Australia

The PLC Sydney Extension Centre is continuously expanding and developing, making it one of the most innovative school-based centres in Australia. Read more about what makes them so unique. 

School

Happiness is the Basis of a Good Education

“A happy child is readier to learn than an unhappy one” is an old teacher’s catch-cry – and it’s the basis of the Maharishi School’s approach to education.

Food

Quick Fried Rice + Easy Omelette

A simple and fast meal to whip up for bub and the family as well as being a good source of protein and all the nine essential amino acids, vitamins A, D & E & B12 (eggs) + carbohydrates.

Child

70 Things to Put In Your Kids' Bento Box

(Seriously, we counted.) Plus tips and tricks on how to put together your bento lunchbox and how to make it cute.

School

A Positive Start to School

Wondering if your child is ready to start their early childhood education journey in a kindergarten program? We asked Deputy Principal - Head of Junior School, Mr Chris Lawson, at Yarra Valley Grammar (Early Learning to Year 12) to outline the benefits of starting early.

Family

How to minimise the effects of screen-time after-dark

It’s a familiar scene played out in bedrooms around Australia. Parents bid their teenager goodnight and turn off the light – only to discover that instead of sleeping, they're still watching, posting or texting hours later. Principal of Pymble Ladies' College, Vicki Waters, sheds some light on the effects of screen-time at night and what parents can do to minimise it.

Family

5 Ways to Foster Resilience in Parents

Even though we may have planned and wanted to be parents, it can still be a sudden shock for many of us. A positive framework can make us happier and stronger parents and so Kate Wilkie, of Flourishing Mothers, has shared the five essential pillars to boost our wellbeing.

Child

Kids & UV Light: What you need to know

29% of children aged 9-11 years old were found to have eye damage from the sun’s ultraviolet light (UV).

Family

Netiquette: How to teach your child digital manners

Protocol and etiquette intelligence expert, Julie Lamberg-Burnet, talks about the challenges a digital footprint presents to today’s parents and how we can guide our children to behave in a positive digital way.

School

City Centre Oasis

Goodstart Early Learning, Australia’s largest early learning provider opening in Brisbane in May boasts floor to ceiling glass, a rooftop playground with bike circuits and rope bridges, atrium design with fans and louvered windows allowing natural air flow throughout, all within a heritage-listed façade and an onsite chef cooking fresh nutritious meals.

Family

Lights by DreamWorks Comes to Australia

An Australia-first experience lights up Melbourne, taking inspiration from the traditional Chinese lantern festival, Lights by DreamWorks is an interactive walkthrough exhibition of over 100 of DreamWorks’ most beloved animated characters.

Family

Why can't you sleep?

Besides noise, weather and an unsettled baby; what else can affect your sleep? Well, according to Professor of Psychology and Sleep Psychologist, Dorothy Bruck; where you live, your ethnicity, your education and your income can all contribute to your quality of sleep.

  1. Preparing For A School Interview, What You Need To Know
  2. Nausea And Vomiting In The Third Trimester
  3. The Role Of The Placenta In Pregnancy
  4. This week on the blog...
  5. Kids Who Are Changing the World
  6. Top Five Education Myths
  7. Top Five Education Myths
  8. 70 Things to Put In Your Kids' Bento Box
  9. 8 Benefits Of Music Lessons In Early Childhood
  10. What Age Do Kids Learn Best?
 
Overwhelmed by all the Easter chocolate? Add all your Easter eggs to this rocky road recipe https://t.co/PtwxwnJ6Hl #foodhack
Download our FREE CHILD Family Foodie Mini Mag! https://t.co/rbDMS1rVFC #recipes #familymeals #dinner #lunch #foodie #eats #yum #free
Gossip, the silent treatment, social exclusion…how can girls learn to create healthier female friendships? https://t.co/jKnTmFVroS #school
 

 

