How to minimise the effects of screen-time after-dark

It’s a familiar scene played out in bedrooms around Australia. Parents bid their teenager goodnight and turn off the light – only to discover that instead of sleeping, they're still watching, posting or texting hours later. Principal of Pymble Ladies' College, Vicki Waters, sheds some light on the effects of screen-time at night and what parents can do to minimise it.

read more...